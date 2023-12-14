New Mercer County tourism office opens in Princeton

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Princeton is welcoming a new location for Mercer County’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. The city did so with a ribbon cutting kicking things off on Thursday.

The new location is located at 215 South Walker Street. The new office will work in conjunction with the main office in Bluefield, West Virginia. The bureau’s executive director says the building will be staffed by someone full time who can help tourists with information. Adding that a second office in the county has always been a priority.

“It’s always been a goal to be able to service both ends of the county. The cCVB has been around since 1985 and it’s always been located in in Bluefield. So it was a long term goal to have an office in Princeton and have somebody here for visitor’s but also to help service our tourism partners in Princeton and the Athens area,” said Jamie Null.

The new office will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

