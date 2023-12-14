McDowell County Sheriff seeking public assistance in identifying man

McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying man
McDowell County Sheriff seeking public help identifying man(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man.

The man is suspected to be a part of an incident that occurred at the Children’s Home Society in the Northfork area.

MCSO asks that if you have information relating to this incident or you know the identity of the subject, you contact the McDowell County 911 center at 1-304-436-4106.

MCSO says they can assure confidentiality if you intend to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school

Latest News

Birthdays: 12.14.23
Birthdays: 12.14.23
Birthdays: 12.14.23
Birthdays: 12.14.23
WVVA | Hometown Hero
Part 1: Hometown Heroes of 2023
Young has been nominated for not just one, but two categories at the Appalachian Arts and...
Storm Young earns dual nominations in the Appy Awards