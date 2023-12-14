McDowell County Sheriff seeking public assistance in identifying man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man.

The man is suspected to be a part of an incident that occurred at the Children’s Home Society in the Northfork area.

MCSO asks that if you have information relating to this incident or you know the identity of the subject, you contact the McDowell County 911 center at 1-304-436-4106.

MCSO says they can assure confidentiality if you intend to remain anonymous.

