Lady Tigers claw out sectional win over Lady Spartans

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Lady Tigers hosted the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans in Class AAAA sectional play on Wednesday.

Both teams battled throughout, where the Lady Spartans would lead by two after the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers led by two at halftime. However, a big third quarter for the LAdy Tigers gave them enough cushion to win 53-46 and stay undefeated on the season.

