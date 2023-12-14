Lady Tigers claw out sectional win over Lady Spartans

Princeton defeats Greenbrier East 53-46 to stay undefeated on the season
Lady Tigers claw out sectional win over Lady Spartans
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Lady Tigers hosted the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans in Class AAAA sectional play on Wednesday.

Both teams battled throughout, where the Lady Spartans would lead by two after the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers led by two at halftime. However, a big third quarter for the LAdy Tigers gave them enough cushion to win 53-46 and stay undefeated on the season.

