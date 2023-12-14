Juvenile charged for making verbal threats toward Shady Spring High School

(WJHG)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A student is facing charges after allegedly making verbal threats regarding Shady Sping High School today, December 14.

According to a post by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the staff was informed that a student had made those threats, and from there, school officials notified the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division.

RCSO immediately conducted an investigation into the incident.

Based on the investigation, juvenile charges were filed on the student for making the threat.

RCSO said that it does not appear that the school was in actual danger in regard to this situation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school

Latest News

Community Foundation of the Virginias sets donation record
Graphic showing knife and police lights.
One arrested, two injured in Raleigh County stabbing
Home for the Holidays @ Noon: Landau Eugene Murphy, Kamron Lawson & The Cline Twins performing...
Home for the Holidays @ Noon: Landau Eugene Murphy, Kamron Lawson & The Cline Twins performing at hi
Birthdays: 12.14.23
Birthdays: 12.14.23