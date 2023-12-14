Juvenile charged for making verbal threats toward Shady Spring High School

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A student is facing charges after allegedly making verbal threats regarding Shady Sping High School today, December 14.

According to a post by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the staff was informed that a student had made those threats, and from there, school officials notified the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division.

RCSO immediately conducted an investigation into the incident.

Based on the investigation, juvenile charges were filed on the student for making the threat.

RCSO said that it does not appear that the school was in actual danger in regard to this situation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.