“It reached a whole other level of fear.” Mother of elementary student exposed to fentanyl raises awareness of drug’s danger

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven elementary school students are recovering after they were exposed to traces of fentanyl during their lunch hour at Central Elementary School Tuesday. Amherst County investigators discovered all the children ate gummies from a bag contaminated with the deadly drug.

Several parents told WDBJ7 they want to spread a message of awareness, that fentanyl can impact everyone, even in smaller communities like Amherst County.

”The first thing that comes to me is anger,” parent Kristina Wright said. “As a parent, our job is to protect our children.”

Wright and her son experienced something she never thought could happen at an elementary school. Hayden got sick after eating gummies in a bag contaminated with fentanyl.

“The aftertaste was nasty and it didn’t taste like gummies,” Hayden Floyd said. “The [students] that ate it, we all felt sick.”

Sharing a sweet treat at school is common among students, but Amherst County Public Schools superintendent William Wells said that will change moving forward. The district is taking additional measures to prevent something like this from happening again.

“I told all the principals this morning to reiterate to their students, especially elementary students, the importance of not sharing food,” Dr. Wells said. “I know people want to bring in things for Christmas parties and things like that, but making sure that what they bring in is in original packaging and sealed.”

The school did not have to use Narcan, but Dr. Wells explained after this week, each school plans to increase its Narcan supply.

“We have to have those plans in place for the worst case scenarios, or how we would react if this was a bigger incident,” Dr. Wells said.

Dr. Wells explained fentanyl is an entire community issue, and this incident could have turned deadly.

”What’s going on in society that’s allowed these things to happen and why are we fighting this battle with fourth graders at an elementary school?” Dr. Wells said. “It’s bad enough with adults, but how is this getting transcribed over to our elementary students?”

All five children who went to hospitals are back home and recovering. Floyd is in high spirits and feeling better, and is now aware of the dangers fentanyl carries.

“It just shows proof that anything can happen anywhere, and our kids really need to be aware of anything they take from other children,” Wright said. “Speak to your children, let your children know. Not everybody wants to talk about drugs, but in today’s [world] we have to let everybody know, we have to let our children know how dangerous the world can be.”

At hospitals, doctors did tests to see if fentanyl got into the children’s blood streams, but Wright said her son’s tests came back negative.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with this case. The investigation is ongoing.

