Community Foundation of the Virginias sets donation record

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Community Foundation of the Virginias set a record in 2023, awarding more than $1 million in grants to area organizations and scholarships for students.

It is the highest amount of donations in the foundation’s 30-year history.

Gene Bailey, a member of the foundation’s all-volunteer board of directors, said the foundation is important to the community and operates on donations from the community.

“These people are very generous in meeting the needs (of the area),” he said, adding that each year more than 100 students benefit from scholarships.

For example, in 2023, 81 high school applicants received scholarships and 32 college students were approved for scholarship renewals, totaling $419,000.

Bailey said many municipalities and organizations also benefit, from supporting the arts and humanities to helping groups like the Bluefield Beautification Committee.

This is the 30th anniversary of the foundation, he said, and the annual dinner held recently featured Marshall President, and former Intuit CEO, Brad Smith as the guest speaker.

James H. Shott is executive director of the foundation.

Visit the Community Foundation Home Page at cfvinc.org for additional information and to make a donation.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.