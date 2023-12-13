‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announces plans to bring two of Washington D.C.’s pro sports teams to Virginia.

The project is a partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the city of Alexandria, and JBG SMITH.

According to Youngkin, the project will generate $12 billion in economic impact and create 30,000 jobs over the next several decades.

“The Commonwealth will now be home to two professional sports teams, a new corporate headquarters, and over 30,000 new jobs – this is monumental,” Gov. Youngkin

If approved by the General Assembly, the entertainment district will break ground in 2025 and open in late 2028.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.