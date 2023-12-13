Ronnie Davis takes over Richlands football program

CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - A new era of Richlands High School football begins with a familiar face.

Ronnie Davis steps into the Head Coach position. He spent 20 years in the program with 5 coming as Defensive Coordinator. He was an assistant at Graham High School for 2 seasons and was also Graham’s Athletic Director for 1 year.

