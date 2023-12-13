Princeton man sentenced for for failing to provide notice of sex offender registration

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, 53 year-old Carl Dean Hubbard was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison on Dec. 12., for failing to provide notices of sex offender registration, 2nd or subsequent offense.

According to Cochran, Hubbard had previously been convicted of Receipt of Child Pornography Transported Through Interstate Commerce.

“I’ve said it before, but we have a great team here that is dedicated to doing whatever we can to protect our community from the criminals here in our area,” said Cochran. “We appreciate Judge Swope for the sentence he imposed because when these types people continue to commit crimes by lying and concealing in order to continue their attempts to prey on our kids, then they need to be dealt with accordingly and that’s exactly what the judge did”.

Cochran added, Hubbard is facing similar charges pending in McDowell County as well.

