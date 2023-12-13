Persistent weather pattern continues today

Today is going to be very similar to yesterday. We’re going to wake up to a few more clouds, starting out with partly cloudy skies thanks to a weak frontal system. As we head into this afternoon though, high pressure will build back in, giving us sunny skies this afternoon and throughout the rest of the week. Highs today will be seasonable once again in the mid 40s.

Highs will be in the 40s once again today. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Clear skies overnight thanks to the high pressure which will get us back down into the low 20s, possibly the teens in some spots. As we head throughout our day on Thursday, we’re going to be seeing the same conditions - sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It’s not going to be until Friday that we see a noticeable difference in the forecast, with high temperatures in the mid to low 50s, with more sunny skies.

The rain returns on Sunday. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be warm as we start the weekend, but we’re watching a low pressure that looks to track up the coast. Right now, it looks to bring us mainly rain, but some mixing may be possible as we head into Tuesday.

