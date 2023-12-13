Persistent weather pattern continues today

Highs will be reaching up into the 40s again today.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is going to be very similar to yesterday. We’re going to wake up to a few more clouds, starting out with partly cloudy skies thanks to a weak frontal system. As we head into this afternoon though, high pressure will build back in, giving us sunny skies this afternoon and throughout the rest of the week. Highs today will be seasonable once again in the mid 40s.

Highs will be in the 40s once again today.
Highs will be in the 40s once again today.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Clear skies overnight thanks to the high pressure which will get us back down into the low 20s, possibly the teens in some spots. As we head throughout our day on Thursday, we’re going to be seeing the same conditions - sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It’s not going to be until Friday that we see a noticeable difference in the forecast, with high temperatures in the mid to low 50s, with more sunny skies.

The rain returns on Sunday.
The rain returns on Sunday.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be warm as we start the weekend, but we’re watching a low pressure that looks to track up the coast. Right now, it looks to bring us mainly rain, but some mixing may be possible as we head into Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond

Latest News

WVVA News at 6
Full video forecast (11/13/2023)
WEDNESDAY LOOKS QUIET
A stretch of seasonable and dry weather is now underway
Did you know that snow consistency differs depending on the temperature?
Meteorology Monday - Wet snow vs Dry snow
WVVA Today
Meteorology Monday - Wet snow vs Dry snow