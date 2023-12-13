“One Pill Can Kill” recognized on National and International stage

By Frank Egan
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The film One Pill Can Kill has achieved several awards in the Best Short Documentary Category at film festivals in the United States and France.

The film focuses on the fentanyl, opioid, and substance abuse epidemic going on in West Virginia, featuring middle and high school students from all over the state.

Produced by Gamechanger, a Student-Powered Substance Misuse Prevention Movement, and made with cooperation with the DEA, One Pill Can Kill picked up first place honors in the Best Short Documentary Category at the Voices Rising Film Festival on Long Island, NY, the Impact Docs Awards in La Jolla, Ca., and the Oniros Film Festival in New York City.

In addition, the 34-minute film received honorable mention designation for Best Short Documentary at the Red Movie Awards in Reims, France, and was an official selection at the Reel Recovery Film Festival in Studio City, Ca., and the Lane Doc Festival in Jackson, Tenn.

The film also features big names such as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, United States Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, as well as multiple other supporters of Gamechangers.

“I am just beyond thrilled that professional people in the film industry recognized the important and necessary subject matter One Pill Can Kill addresses,” says GameChanger founder and Executive Director Joe Boczek.  “Being recognized not only on the national but international stage is obviously very gratifying, but what is even more gratifying is that through this film and these awards, GameChanger continues to address the deadly fentanyl and opioid and substance misuse crisis head on.”

One Pill Can Kill was distributed along with a parent toolkit at no cost to all middle and high schools in West Virginia and is also available free of charge online at www.gamechangerusa.org; the film will be re-released with a teacher lesson plan booklet this spring. It is estimated that more than 100,000 teenagers and adults have already viewed the documentary.

GameChanger Chairman of the Board Larry Puccio, who had the initial idea for the film, says it’s all about saving the lives of our youth.  “I am obviously so pleased at this widespread recognition, but most importantly, I believe we are saving the lives of our youth, who are seriously at risk because of the scourge of deadly fentanyl. Producing this film took a lot of hard work, time, and financial resources, but if it saves the life of just one child, it was worth it.”

GameChanger is a youth-led positive development and community enhancement initiative designed to educate, support, and empower West Virginia youth to live healthy, drug-free lifestyles while preparing to be our leaders of tomorrow.

To learn more about GameChanger, visit gamechangerusa.org.

If you or someone you know is suffering from substance abuse, resources are available here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

