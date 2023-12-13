Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office(WVVA)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) - An internal investigation is under way after a man died by hanging himself in a holding cell at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Sheriff J.C. Canaday has not identified the man but said he used parts of his clothing despite the “physical countermeasures in place” since the man had already threatened to kill himself, which had led to his arrest in the first place.

Canaday said in a statement the incident started Tuesday evening when Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a standoff situation at a residence on Farley Branch Roade in Cool Ridge.

“A male had locked himself in a room with at least one propane tank and a lighter,” Canaday said. “He began releasing propane from the large propane cylinder and threatening to ignite it in an attempt to kill himself.”

However, friends, neighbors and the deputies were able to enter the residence and he was taken into custody, Canaday added.

The man was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office headquarters for processing and potential mental hygiene commitment procedures.

During this process he was placed in the holding cell and when the deputies found him they immediately began lifesaving measures and called EMS.

“Unfortunately, despite their efforts, he died,” Canaday said. “An internal investigation into the matter is now under way. The male’s name is being withheld at this time to allow for family notification.

