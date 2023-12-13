Justice cuts ribbon on newly opened King Coal Highway

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A roadway formally known as the “Bridge to Nowhere” has now opened in Mercer County. The King Coal Highway gained the name after work stalled on the Christine West Bridge in Bluefield, leaving many wondering for years when progress on the road would continue.

The roadway’s opening brought great attention to Bluefield as Governor Jim Justice made an appearance to cut the ribbon, officially opening the roadway to motorists. Vehicles lined up during the event and after the ribbon cutting, drivers made their way down the roadway where it connects to Airport Road.

The King Coal Highway is just a portion of a much larger roadway project that is supposed to run through McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo and Wayne counties. Justice says the roadway needs to be top priority in the coming years to bring much needed tourism to Southern West Virginia.

“That’s the whole secret to the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway. It really and truly is going to touch and bring so much goodness this way. It’s unbelievable but we got to get it done for crying out loud. We have got to get the level of priority on this to get it done,” said Justice.

WVVA also asked Justice when the Grant Street Bridge can expect to be opened. Justice says he doesn’t have a specific date or time frame for the bridge’s opening but that it is coming along.

Fencing was the last remaining piece for the bridge has been in the process of being installed over the last week. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says the fencing for the bridge was delayed due to shipping.

Marson says the bridge’s opening depends on the governor’s schedule.

