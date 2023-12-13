Jack Mangel signs with pro team in Hungary

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord University’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (81) and completions (790) will continue his career at the professional level.

Jack Mangel signed with the Fehérvár Enthroners of the European League of Football. Mangel concluded his career either first or second in program history in all major passing categories.

The ELF is a 17-team league that spans eight countries. The season begins in early June each year with the championship game being played in mid-September. This past season, Fehérvár finished 3-9 in the Eastern Conference of the ELF that includes the Berlin Thunder, Panthers Wroclaw, the Prague Lions and the Vienna Vikings.The Enthroners have been an American Football Franchise since 2007. They won the Hungarian Championship in 2019 and 2022.

