Interview @ Noon: ‘America’s Got Talent’ & ‘American Idol’ alum coming ‘Home For the Holidays’ in several cities

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr is returning ‘Home for the Holidays.’

The 2011 winner of AGT is touring historic theater venues around our region alongside American Idol alum and Beckley native, Kamron Lawson.

The duo stopped by WVVA @ Noon to chat with our Joshua Bolden about their upcoming performances at the Fayette Theater, Lewisburg’s Carnegie Hall and the Granada Theater.

In addition to performing at these West Virginia venues Murphy will be collecting toys at the concert for his annual ‘Kids Joy Toy Drive.’

The concert is put on in partnership with West Virginia Adult Education and it’s ’Never Too Late To Graduate’ program.

Landau is a graduate of that program earning his high school equivalency diploma during the pandemic and ultimately becoming a spokesperson for ‘Never Too Late To Graduate.’

Landau’s ‘Home For The Holidays’ concerts are coming to the following cities near you:

Saturday December 16th at Historic Fayette Theater in Fayetteville WV

Sunday, December 17th at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg WV

Monday, December 18th at The Granada Theater, Bluefield, WV

Landau & Kamron join our Joshua Bolden on WVVA @ Noon this Thursday to discuss the upcoming events.

