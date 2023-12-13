Fiber line work on I-77 at Exit 1 on Sunday
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Motorists on I-77 can expect delays on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 17 in the area of mile marker 1 near Exit 1 in Bluefield.
Quanta Services will be performing a fiber optic crossing just north of Exit 1 at 7 a.m., according to Todd Young, with AWP Safety. The company said to expect delays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Quanta provides infrastructure services for electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries.
