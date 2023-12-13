Fiber line work on I-77 at Exit 1 on Sunday

Orange fiber optic cable spool
Orange fiber optic cable spool(PRNewswire)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Motorists on I-77 can expect delays on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 17 in the area of mile marker 1 near Exit 1 in Bluefield.

Quanta Services will be performing a fiber optic crossing just north of Exit 1 at 7 a.m., according to Todd Young, with AWP Safety. The company said to expect delays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Quanta provides infrastructure services for electric power, pipeline, industrial and communications industries.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of...
1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond

Latest News

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Names released of two arrested in connection with fentanyl ingested by elementary students
Mayor of War resigns
Mayor of War resigns
Amherst County Public Schools Fentanyl
Amherst County Public Schools Fentanyl
Princeton man sentenced
Princeton man sentenced for for failing to provide notice of sex offender registration