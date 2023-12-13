Cam Allen enters 2024 NFL draft

Allen played at Graham before playing for the Purdue Boilermakers for the past five seasons
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) makes a catch between Purdue safety Cam Allen (10)...
Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis (3) makes a catch between Purdue safety Cam Allen (10) and linebacker Jalen Graham (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(AP)
By Jon Surratt
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD,Va. (WVVA) - The Former Graham G-men has entered his name to play in the NFl.

Cam Allem, who has played for the Purdue Boilermakers the past five seasons as a defensive back, announced on X, formerly twitter, he will be entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen throughout his five year career at Purdue had 13 career interceptions and one pick-six, 31 passes deflected, 203 career tackles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Man hangs himself in holding cell in Raleigh County
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
Lewisburg child abuse case
3-year-old dies in Lewisburg child abuse case
FILE - The 2023 report from Mental Health America’s “Mind The Workplace” listed the top 10...
Here are the top 10 most stressful jobs of 2023
Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Two arrested in school fentanyl investigation

Latest News

Jack Mangel signs with pro team in Hungary
Jack Mangel signs with pro team in Hungary
Jack Mangel signs with pro team in Hungary
Jack Mangel signs with pro team in Hungary
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Washington Wizards guards Tyus Jones,...
‘This is monumental:’ Youngkin announces plans to bring Capitals, Wizards to Virginia
Ronnie Davis takes over Richlands football program
Ronnie Davis takes over Richlands football program