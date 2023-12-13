Cam Allen enters 2024 NFL draft

BLUEFIELD,Va. (WVVA) - The Former Graham G-men has entered his name to play in the NFl.

Cam Allem, who has played for the Purdue Boilermakers the past five seasons as a defensive back, announced on X, formerly twitter, he will be entering his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Allen throughout his five year career at Purdue had 13 career interceptions and one pick-six, 31 passes deflected, 203 career tackles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal.

