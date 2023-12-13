Bluefield explodes in the 3rd, tops Pikeview to open the season

GARDNER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers showed how good they can be on Tuesday night.

Bluefield outscored Pikeview 28-9 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. The Beavers combined stifling defense and lethal transition offense to build their lead. Bluefield went on to win 88-51.

The Beavers are 1-0. The Panthers are 1-1.

