Woman arrested in connection with town’s stolen Christmas tree

Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.
Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.(Mingo County Sheriff's Department)
By Adriana Doria
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a suspected Grinch is in custody Tuesday.

Marquita Gannon-Fleming is accused of stealing the Christmas tree on display for the town of Dingess.

The incident happened early Saturday evening near the tunnel in the Dingess area.

Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re also looking for a man suspected of helping Fleming take the tree. His name has not been released yet.

Investigators say Fleming faces petit larceny and conspiracy charges.

For previous coverage >>> Deputies: Real-life Grinch steals town’s Christmas tree; woman wanted

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
Mark Hicks
Princeton man charged after Friday high-speed chase
The man has been identified as 20-year-old Traysouan Robertson.
Authorities identify victim in weekend Beckley homicide

Latest News

Mercer County Dilapidated Structures Office
More buildings set for demolition in Mercer County
Elementary school students treated after allergic reactions
Robert Beavers
Mayor of War resigns
court documents
Search warrants show police found murder victim’s missing truck