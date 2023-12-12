VDOT launches revamped website

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) launched a fully revamped website Tuesday.

The department says the website was last overhauled in 2008.

“We are excited to be delivering a website built with the future in mind,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich. “We know that people are seeking information to help them move through the Commonwealth, and VDOT’s new site provides a modern way for all users to find that information easily.”

The new website is accessible to all users, including those using mobile devices, needing translation options, or using assistive technology.

Virginia 511 resources have also been integrated to help users access real-time traffic information. The new website features equivalent auditory and visual content alternatives, translation options, tags to group information, and streamlined viewing and functionality for mobile browsers.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
Mark Hicks
Princeton man charged after Friday high-speed chase
The man has been identified as 20-year-old Traysouan Robertson.
Authorities identify victim in weekend Beckley homicide

Latest News

City cracks down on parking in downtown Bluefield
City cracks down on parking in downtown Bluefield
WVVA News at 5
Discussions for warming center in Mercer County
New set of buildings set for demolition in Mercer County
More structures set for demolition in Mercer County
Ferris wheel at Lake Shawnee
New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code
WVVA News at 6
Winter weather creates challenges for firefighters