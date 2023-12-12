A stretch of seasonable and dry weather is now underway

High pressure will be taking control for much of this week
WEDNESDAY LOOKS QUIET
WEDNESDAY LOOKS QUIET(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be mainly clear, cold, and dry with lows hitting the upper 20s-low 30s.

WED FORECAST
WED FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable high temps in the mid to upper 40s for most. High pressure will keep us dry and quiet Wednesday night as well. Low temps will again drop to around freezing Wednesday night-Thursday AM.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday through Saturday look mainly dry, and temps will slowly warm through the end of the week, pushing the 50s for highs, and 30s and low 40s for lows.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Low pressure will bring a renewed threat of widespread rain Sunday-Monday of next week. As of now, this mainly looks to be rain, though a few snowflakes could sneak in from time to time.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
Mark Hicks
Princeton man charged after Friday high-speed chase
The man has been identified as 20-year-old Traysouan Robertson.
Authorities identify victim in weekend Beckley homicide

Latest News

Did you know that snow consistency differs depending on the temperature?
Meteorology Monday - Wet snow vs Dry snow
WVVA Today
Meteorology Monday - Wet snow vs Dry snow
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
High pressure will remain this week, giving us dry weather through the start of the weekend.
High pressure takes over today, giving us dry weather this afternoon