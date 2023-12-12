A stretch of seasonable and dry weather is now underway

EVENING PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight will be mainly clear, cold, and dry with lows hitting the upper 20s-low 30s.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and seasonable high temps in the mid to upper 40s for most. High pressure will keep us dry and quiet Wednesday night as well. Low temps will again drop to around freezing Wednesday night-Thursday AM.

Thursday through Saturday look mainly dry, and temps will slowly warm through the end of the week, pushing the 50s for highs, and 30s and low 40s for lows.

Low pressure will bring a renewed threat of widespread rain Sunday-Monday of next week. As of now, this mainly looks to be rain, though a few snowflakes could sneak in from time to time.

