Search warrants show police found murder victim’s missing truck

court documents
court documents(WDBJ7)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - New search warrants show police have found the missing truck of a man they say was stabbed to death.

According to the Roanoke City court documents, Roanoke City Police responded to a call for a well-being check at a home on Lawrence Avenue SE at 9:52 a.m. Sunday, December 3. Concerned neighbors told police they had not seen the man who lived in the home for over a week, and the dogs on the property were barking. Neighbors also told police the man’s car was missing.

Patrol officers were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home. Police checked through a window, where they saw a man lying on the floor in the basement surrounded by blood. Officers then entered the home, according to court documents.

They discovered the body of Douglas Wayne McFall. Preliminary observations revealed McFall had sustained multiple stab wounds at least a few days prior.

Police identified the missing vehicle as a white Dodge 4-door pickup. Roanoke County Police located the vehicle on December 5th on the side of the road near 4041 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road. The truck was transported to a secure area at the Roanoke City Police Department.

Detectives documented video that showed someone leaving the residence in the truck the night of November 29, and the truck hadn’t been seen since that time. Police requested a search warrant for the vehicle to further investigate.

Police identified McFall’s son David McFall as a suspect in the homicide. Police found McFall around 4 p.m. on the same day of the well-being check walking near Melrose Towers. Three officers approached McFall and police say he fired gunshots at police, critically injuring Officer Lauren Camper. In return police fired shots back, killing him.

Officer Lauren Camper was left with life-threatening injuries; she is now at home recovering. Roanoke City’s commonwealth attorney said the use of deadly force in the shooting of David McFall was justified.

