New Netflix movie features Lake Shawnee QR code

MERCER COUNTY W.Va. (WVVA) - Lake Shawnee has found new fame after a QR code was found in a new Netflix film called ‘Leave the World Behind’. The code leads viewers to the Lake Shawnee section of the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website.

Right now the movie is number one on Netflix. The plot revolves around cyber attack blackouts in the U.S and seemingly has no correlation to Lake Shawnee. But that’s not stopping people from trying to learn more.

“Our google analytics of Lake Shawnee have jumped from 35 views last week to almost 600 today. So we know that people are investigating that QR code. We also had a lady call from Arkansas and say that she saw it and that she scanned it. She called us and we actually sent her a visitor’s guide,” said director for the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Jamie Null.

Null says she has no idea why the QR code was featured in the film but says they’ll be using it to drive tourism to the area. The keeper for Lake Shawnee, Chris White says he’s received calls asking about his involvement in the film but says he has none. He says the movie has references to Native Americans which may have some relation to the land.

White says an archeological dig was performed on a portion of the land in 1990 by Marshall University that uncovered Shawnee skeletons and tools.

“On the internet there’s a few people that have put posts out there that talk about because of the Native Americans that lived here. That the QR code is referring to the Native Americans that lived here pre-historic. Beginning in 500 B.C. all the way up to the 1700′s,” said White.

Lake Shawnee was also home to an amusement park that now sits abandoned. White says there are newspaper articles that claim children died while swimming and swinging on the property. Whether the Native Americans or children’s deaths have any relation to the QR code found in the movie remains a mystery.

Anyone interested in touring or learning more about Lake Shawnee can reach out to Chris White the keeper of the property: lakeshawnee@yahoo.com or 304-921-1580.

This isn’t the first film on Netflix to mention Lake Shawnee. The historic land is also featured on Netflix’s ‘Unxplained’.

