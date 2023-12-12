More buildings set for demolition in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in charge of tearing down dilapidated buildings in Mercer County say there are more building on the agenda as we head towards a new year. Lori Mills is the county’s dilapidated structures officer, she says 62 more buildings are on the next list for demolition.

Mills says the demolitions should start as soon as January. She says once the county finishes up this batch and another it would put the total number of structures taken down in the county to as much as 190. The funding for the demolitions is part of a grant of $1.5 million dollars given to the county from the state.

“The big thing is this money has to be used. The structures have to be torn down, the lots seeded and strawed by the last day of March. So we are on a big push to finish up this grant cycle,” said Mills.

Mills says they’ve been able to tear down more buildings than expected due to extra funding made available thanks to bidding wars between companies performing the demolitions. She says the extra money has allowed her office to accept more applications for residents in the county to have their properties torn down if needed.

Mills says applications are being accepted now until Dec. 18. She says applications can be picked up from her office in the War Memorial Building or she can email them to those interested. Mills’ email is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org

