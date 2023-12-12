Mayor of War resigns

WAR, W.Va. (WVVA) - The mayor of War in McDowell County has resigned his position.

City Clerk Debbie Dority said Robert Beavers, who was elected mayor in 2017 and reelected in 2021 after being arrested for DUI and possession charges two days before the election, cited health issues as his reason for stepping down.

His letter of resignation was submitted Friday.

Beavers, 69, made national news in 2021 after being charged in May in Gauley Bridge with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and using a cell phone without handheld features.

Two days later, Beavers still defeated his opponent 123-40.

Dority said his victory was no surprise to anyone.

“He was a wonderful mayor,” she said. “He is a wonderful man and he always went out of his way for people.”

Dority said residents “absolutely love him” and if his health had held up he would be reelected if he decided to run again in 2025.

Beavers later paid a fine of almost $500 to settle the charges.

