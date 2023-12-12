James Monroe begins the race back to Charleston

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Monroe pursues a three-peat with a new-look rotation.

The Mavericks have multiple players galloping into larger roles but that doesn’t change the lofty expectations this program has. James Monroe will be dangerous once this new group gets some extended playing time together.

Don’t be surprised when the Mavericks are playing their best basketball when the postseason tips off.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.