High pressure takes over today, giving us dry weather this afternoon

We’re going to be seeing an abundance of sunshine today as high pressure settles in after the cold front on Sunday. Thanks to the minimal clouds we’re going to see today, we’re going to see temperatures warming up pretty quickly through the morning. We will be in the low 20s starting out, even the teens in some spots. Temperatures will begin to get above freezing around 9 or 10 AM thanks to the sunshine. Highs will eventually reach up into the mid 40s, which is right on target for seasonable temperatures.

Highs will be seasonable today, sitting in the mid 40s. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight a few clouds will roll in with a passing cold front, which will keep us a little bit warmer. Lows will be in the mid to low 30s, but many of us will still stay below freezing. Tomorrow we’ll hold on to a few clouds, but sunshine will remain, giving us highs back in the mid to low 40s. Similar weather will continue into the weekend as high pressure remains.

High pressure will remain this week, giving us dry weather through the start of the weekend. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

