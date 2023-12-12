High pressure takes over today, giving us dry weather this afternoon

Highs will be seasonable the rest of this week.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re going to be seeing an abundance of sunshine today as high pressure settles in after the cold front on Sunday. Thanks to the minimal clouds we’re going to see today, we’re going to see temperatures warming up pretty quickly through the morning. We will be in the low 20s starting out, even the teens in some spots. Temperatures will begin to get above freezing around 9 or 10 AM thanks to the sunshine. Highs will eventually reach up into the mid 40s, which is right on target for seasonable temperatures.

Highs will be seasonable today, sitting in the mid 40s.
Highs will be seasonable today, sitting in the mid 40s.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight a few clouds will roll in with a passing cold front, which will keep us a little bit warmer. Lows will be in the mid to low 30s, but many of us will still stay below freezing. Tomorrow we’ll hold on to a few clouds, but sunshine will remain, giving us highs back in the mid to low 40s. Similar weather will continue into the weekend as high pressure remains.

High pressure will remain this week, giving us dry weather through the start of the weekend.
High pressure will remain this week, giving us dry weather through the start of the weekend.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash
William Nyal Gilbert
Missing elderly West Virginia man found dead
Mark Hicks
Princeton man charged after Friday high-speed chase
The man has been identified as 20-year-old Traysouan Robertson.
Authorities identify victim in weekend Beckley homicide

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Snow showers will end somewhere around noon for most of us.
Occasional snow flurries will come to an end this morning. Sunshine starts peeking out this afternoon.
SNOW MAP UPDATED
Developing light snow could lead to slick roads tonight-early Monday
WVVA News Weekend
WVVA Weather