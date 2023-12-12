Greenbrier East student named delegate to Senate Youth Program

Peyton Barker
Peyton Barker(Contributed)
By Charlie Boothe
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Greenbrier East High School student has been selected to be a 2024 West Virginia delegate in the U.S. Senate Youth Program.

Peyton Barker will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and join Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito along with 102 other high school students from across the country in Washington D.C. during the 62nd annual Washington Week March 2-9.

Students are selected based on demonstrated leadership skills through roles in student government, education, public affairs and community service, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.

Throughout this week, delegates will hear policy addresses from senators, cabinet members, departments of State and Defense officials, other federal agency leaders, and more.

Barker currently serves as the student body president for Greenbrier East High School and student representative for the Greenbrier County Board of Education. She plans to pursue mechanical engineering in post-secondary studies and remain active in the Student Government Association.

Bryson Riggleman from Petersburg High School was also selected as delegate.

“These students embody what it means to be dedicated to personal, professional and academic development. Each of them is an active member of their school and local community, and they prioritize selfless service to others,” said State Superintendent of Schools Michele L. Blatt in the announcement. “They have shown exceptional work, and we are fortunate to have them represent the Mountain State at the national level.”

