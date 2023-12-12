Details being discussed for warming center in Mercer County

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Leaders in Mercer County are trying to figure out logistics for a potential warming center in the county. Winter is just more than a week away and Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says there is no warming center in the county as of now.

He says the commission along with other leaders have been working with organizations like The Salvation Army to see where one can be placed. Puckett says last week a man was found in Princeton who had froze to death. He says this is a prime example for the need of a warming center in the area.

“We’ve got to get everybody on the same page. The other thing too is we’ve got to make sure we have a volunteer network. Because no one resource is going to have all of the facilities or all of the man power and everything else we need. It’s going to take the volunteers,” said Puckett.

Puckett says a warming center would only be a temporary solution. He says the ultimate goal would be to establish a homeless shelter in the area.

