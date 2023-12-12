City cracks down on parking in downtown Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A topic in Tuesday’s Bluefield Board of Directors meeting is the discussion on the parking problem in downtown. Because of the return of employees to the new Alorica/Intuit offices, more people shopping, and the space needed for the coming demolition of the 400 block, parking has become more limited.

Reserved parking spaces in downtown Bluefield and other parking regulations will now be enforced by the city.

As a result of the pandemic Alorica/Intuit employees worked remotely for health safety reasons.

As of today, 100 of those employees have started to go back to work at the Bluefield office space.

Alorica/Intuit employees have over 300 designated parking spaces in different lots located downtown.

Bluefield city manager Cecil Marson says this is a good thing for the city to start seeing more traffic and people downtown.

“They’ll bring all the employees back into the office which is wonderful and we’re so happy to see them but again of course that’ll change some of the parking dynamics in the city. They have designated parking for all Alorica/Intuit employees and it’s going to be a gradual process to start getting the city comfortable with what we got more folks based off of success and great work the economic development, and in the city board of more folks coming downtown.”

