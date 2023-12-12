City of Bluefield continues to install surveillance cameras

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -At the city board meeting Tuesday one of several topics that was discussed included an update on the surveillance cameras around the city.

The $350,000 project will eventually install 205 cameras around the city, a tool used especially by the police as a way of identifying vehicles.

The city and the Shott Foundation funded this project.

Billy Nester who is the director of Bluefield’s information technology department told the board they currently have installed 94 cameras with 84 of those operational.

Seventeen cameras are in city owned buildings, fifteen at Bluefield city park, and 62 all around the city.

Cameras that can read license plate numbers are installed at each exit and entrance areas of the city.

While the police will have access to the cameras 24/7 there will be nobody watching all the time. The city wants the public to know the cameras will only be used as tool for the law enforcement and fire department in the event of an emergency or criminal cases.

“It’s a huge public safety issue. It’s going to be an economic development driver to help out Mr. Spencer and his team and take care of all of our citizens. And of course, it’s going to help our police and fire to make sure that folks feel safe,” said Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.

