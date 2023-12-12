Bluefield University Theatre and Bluefield Youth Theatre prepares for the opening night of White Christmas

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The cast at Bluefield University is preparing for the opening of a traditional holiday musical at Bluefield University this week.

The Bluefield University Theatre and Bluefield Youth Theatre will be presenting Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at Harman Auditorium.

The cast consists of 35 students with ages ranging from 7 to early twenties.

Opening night will be this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. There will be performances on Friday and Saturday also at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

This musical play will feature traditional Berlin songs including “Blue Skies,” “Snow,” “Happy Holidays,” “I Have My Love to Keep Me Warm, “and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.”

Director Charles Reese says the cast has been working tirelessly on perfecting the performance and they are ready to show the community the young talents.

“We have been working very hard and we’ve dealt with all kinds of interesting hardships like the plumbing going out in the college and all kinds of stuff, so it’s been a long process but we’re getting there. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s going to be a great show come audience time.”

The cast will be performing matinees for local elementary school students on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

