1 dead, 2 injured after shipping container overturns in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police have confirmed a man has died and two others were injured after a shipping container overturned Monday afternoon.

On Dec. 11, just before 1:40 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Dinwiddie Avenue for the report of three men trapped in a shipping container at the parking lot of USED CORES.

Police say the men were loading the container with metal when it turned over onto the three of them.

Two of the men were rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police shared with 12 On Your Side that the man who died was crushed by a forklift that was inside the container.

OSHA is leading the investigation along with Richmond Fire and RPD.

