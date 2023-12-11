WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Beaver

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Tuesday, December 12.

The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. along US Route 19, approximately .1 mile south of the Airport Road intersection in Beaver.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.

