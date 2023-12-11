Veterans selling Christmas trees to benefit Vietnam Veterans of America

By Robert Castillo
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Veterans with Vietnam Veterans of America are in Princeton selling Christmas trees to benefit the foundation. The trees are being sold on Athens Road right beside the crossroads Grants.

Two sizes of trees are available, 6-7 feet trees are $60 and 7-8 feet trees are being sold for $70. Those with the organization say you can stop by their mobile trailer on Athens Road any time of the day to purchase a tree. The trees are being sold until Dec. 19 or until they run out.

“Now is a good time to do it. Christmas is just around the corner. Come on out and have a good time picking out a tree. We got plenty of them. We got tree shaker that will shake them for you. We can trim them up if you need them trimmed up, no extra charge,” said Rick Helms.

Helms says they have sold out on their bigger sized trees.

