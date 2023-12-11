Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office warn of thieves during the holiday season

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a popular story this time of year, but while the Grinch may be fictional, the threat of having your gifts stolen during the Christmas season is real. If you are like a lot of holiday shoppers, you are shifting into high gear when it comes to finding the perfect presents right now. While most are embracing the spirit of giving, the criminal element is immersing themselves in the spirit of taking.

If you plan to spend the coming weeks buying gifts for loved ones, you’ll likely spend a lot of time in the parking lot. However, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office says potentially violent criminals can choose to use the hustle and bustle of Christmas to target those who look distracted, so they advice you to put the phone down.

“Unfortunately... this is a joyful season, but there are those who take this opportunity to prey on the week and prey on those who they think they can take advantage of, and... it goes back to being aware of your surroundings, you know, if you see somebody following you... call 911, or go to the store manager and let them call 911, but just pay attention to your surroundings is the most important thing I can tell you when you’re holiday shopping,” says says Captain Jonathan Hankins, from the Tazewell Sheriff’s Office.

You should also pay attention to where you park by trying to stick to the well-lit areas of the parking lot and keep your keys in hand as a quick means of self-defense. But you don’t even need to be near your car to become a victim if a thief decides to do some ‘window shopping.’

“Well, it’s much easier to do... it’s called a ‘smash and grab’ which basically... you break the window and then reach in and take what you can take quickly. We recommend locking your items in a trunk. It’s much more difficult to access a trunk than it is to just break the window, reach in, get what you can get and run away,” says Captain Hankins.

If you can’t use your trunk, try to conceal what you can with things like blankets to avoid creating any temptations for would-be criminals.

Your house can become a target for thieves as well, especially if you don’t plan on being home for the holidays. But you don’t need Home Alone-level traps to keep your house from being robbed. You can ask your neighbor to help by picking up any mail or newspapers, or you can stop their delivery while you’re gone.

“If... you’ve got four or five days of paper in the box, that tells them that they’re not home. Same thing with your mail. If you can, you know, have your paper stopped or have your mail stopped or have someone pick it up for you, that at least... doesn’t give the impression that you’re not there,” says Captain Hankins.

Captain Hankins also suggests using automatic lights to prevent a house from looking unoccupied.

If your Christmas traditions include spending time with your family in crowded areas, Capt. Hankins suggests taking extra precautions to make sure your children stay safe in a crowded situations like a jam packed mall or holiday activity with lots of people. He says to take a picture of your child before you go somewhere so you have an up-to-date description of your child ready to help law enforcement if you becomes separated from your child. And that’s good advice for any season.

