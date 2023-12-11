Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Princeton, WV woman on Saturday, December 9.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 9:29 p.m. on Interstate 77 northbound in Bland County, Va. in a construction zone between the 62 and 63 mile marker.

Elaine C. Harper, 79, of Princeton, W. Va. was driving a 2014 Hyundai Tucson when she went off of the right side of the road and down an embankment.

Harper was pronounced dead on the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt.

This crash is still under investigation.

