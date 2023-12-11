Princeton man charged after Friday high-speed chase

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - A high-speed chase that started in Mercer County Friday night ended in Russell County when the driver crashed.

Capt. Jonathan Hankins with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Anthony Hicks, 47, of Princeton, is charged with DUI, felony eluding police and obstruction of justice.

Hankins said the chase began when the suspect allegedly went through a West Virginia State Police sobriety checkpoint and did not stop.

“We got involved in Tazewell County and contributed into Russell County,” he said.

But the driver crashed in Russell County, crossing the median and hitting a tree.

Hankins said the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later.

No other vehicle or person was involved, he added.

Hicks is incarcerated at Tazewell Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

