Occasional snow flurries will come to an end this morning. Sunshine starts peeking out this afternoon.

A lot of us will be waking up to snow this morning. Most of it looks to be on the grassy surfaces, while the roadways remain mostly wet. There could still be some black ice all across our area, and in our upper elevations we could even see some snow on the roadways, so please use caution as you’re stepping out the door. A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1 PM for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, eastern Fayette and Raleigh counties, as well as western Greenbrier County. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 1 PM for Pocahontas County.

This afternoon we'll start to see the sun again. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see the majority of the snow come to an end around lunchtime, and as we head into the afternoon, we’ll gradually see the sun start to come out as clouds break up and exit our region. High temperatures will still be cold around our area, sitting in the 30s, with some of us struggling to get above freezing. Overnight will be clear and cold, with temperatures getting down into the mid and low 20s. We could see some refreezing on the roads tonight, so continue to be exercise caution.

Snow showers will end somewhere around noon for most of us. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Throughout Tuesday we’ll see high pressure in control, with abundant sunshine just about all day long. Temperatures will be seasonable tomorrow sitting in the mid 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s again Tuesday night, as we continue to stay dry and seasonable into the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.