Mountain Valley Pipeline protestor sentenced to jail time

Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in Roanoke County on October 27, 2023
Mountain Valley Pipeline construction in Roanoke County on October 27, 2023(wdbj7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A pipeline protester who locked herself to a piece of equipment in October has been sentenced to serve three months in jail.

Emily Adamski was one of three people who attached themselves to equipment on October 16th at a Mountain Valley Pipeline work site in Elliston.

Monday morning, at Montgomery County General District Court, she entered a not guilty plea to charges of interfering with the property rights of others and obstruction of justice.

The judge found her guilty and sentenced her to six months in jail, with three months suspended, on each charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

