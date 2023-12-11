Mercer County enters agreement with Blacksburg for rescue help

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County has entered into an agreement with the City of Blacksburg, Virginia that will allow the city’s rescue squad to help in technical rescue situations that arise in Mercer County. Mercer County’s director of emergency management, Keith Gunnoe says the agreement is formally known as a memorandum of understanding or MOU.

Gunnoe says the help from Blacksburg would allow them to aid in situations like cave rescues and swift water rescues. Gunnoe says Mercer County has a good amount of caves that people could become trapped in should they choose to go in. He says this played a role for the county to enter into the agreement.

Gunnoe says there are some first responders in the county who are trained in certain situations and there are others in the process of being trained for special rescue operations.

“We’ve got some folks that are taking training within our local county here in various department. Princeton rescue and Princeton fire have sent some guy for swift water rescue. Obviously flooding is really our biggest hazard,” said Gunnoe.

Gunnoe says he would like to see the county become self dependent in these situations but added the help is good to have in the meantime. He says the help doesn’t cost the county anything. Adding that the understanding was also offered to Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.

