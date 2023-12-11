Many US teens are ‘almost constantly’ on YouTube, TikTok, report says

FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a...
FILE - Many US teens are "almost constantly" on social media apps like TikTok, according to a report.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If your teen is constantly on their phone or computer, they are more than likely using a social media site.

According to a new Pew Research Center report, 93% of teens say they used YouTube, compared to 63% who say they used TikTok.

Other apps used include Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.

One-third of the respondents say they used at least one of these “almost constantly.”

In general, 64% of teens say they use the internet almost all the time.

The figure has doubled since the first Pew survey conducted in 2015.

This report comes amid growing concerns about the impact of social media on teen mental health and safety.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW MAP UPDATED
Developing light snow could lead to slick roads tonight-early Monday
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
Police Chase Graphic
Car chase spans the Two Virginias Friday night
New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
The man has been identified as 20-year-old Traysouan Robertson.
Authorities identify victim in weekend Beckley homicide

Latest News

Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Special Counsel Smith seeks ruling from Supreme Court on Trump immunity
Bluefield State University
BSU and Food Lion team up to donate 16,000 meals
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jury in the damages lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani hears the racist threats election workers received
Fatal crash generic
Princeton woman killed in Bland County crash