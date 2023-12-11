Grant Street Bridge grand opening celebration nears

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fencing now being installed on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield will pave the way for a grand opening of the new bridge possibly by around the first of the year.

Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said the safety fencing along each side of the bridge is now being installed, and that was delayed because of shipping issues.

“But most of the physical work will be done by Christmas,” he said, and after that safety inspections will take place and a “walk-through red zone check.”

The grand opening will also depend on Gov. Jim Justice’s schedule because he wants to be here for the celebration, and the weather may have an impact on plans.

“I can’t give a definitive time,” Marson said, but “I have my fingers crossed” it will be around the first of the year.

“We will absolutely have a big celebration,” he said. “We will have a ribbon cutting and it will be a great day for all of us.”

The original bridge, which connected the North Side and East End areas of the city to Princeton Avenue and downtown, was erected in 1941 but was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.

Engineers decided it was not feasible to repair the bridge’s support structure, and Gov. Jim Justice, thanks to strong local support by residents of the impacted area and city officials, announced in October 2020 that $10 million had been secured to build a new one, which was initially projected to be finished by the end of 2021.

But delays in working with Norfolk Southern related to closing some tracks while work was being done as well as design and other issues pushed the projected completion date further ahead.

