Gov. Justice, SBA, approve over $111 million for new schools, upgrades

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) has approved an allocation of $111,687,534 to 19 counties for the construction of new schools and some other major renovations.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, as Chairman of the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA), announced on Monday the money will be used to construct ten new schools and perform renovations on thirteen existing schools across the state.

“I am truly proud to vote for this historic investment in our schools, because it represents our unwavering commitment to providing West Virginia students with the best possible learning environment,” Gov. Justice said. “This funding doubles down on our belief that every student deserves access to a high-quality education. These new and upgraded facilities will ensure our students have the resources and technology needed to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

Counties receiving funds to build new schools include:

Berkeley — $8,333,333

To be used for construction of a new primary and intermediate school. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $25,000,000.

Wood — $9,309,647

To be used for construction of three new schools: Lubeck Elementary, Vienna Elementary, and North Parkersburg Elementary. This is a multi-year commitment with the same recurring payment over three years for a total award sum of $27,928,940.

Wyoming — $15,711,654

To be used for construction of the new Mullens PK-8 School.

Fayette — $15,625,860

To be used for construction of the new Midland Trail Elementary School.

Taylor — $7,306,600

To be used for construction of the new Anna Jarvis Elementary School.

Marshall — $9,213,555

To be used for construction of the new Benwood-McMechen Elementary School.

Counties receiving funds to renovate existing schools include:

Harrison — $5,842,600

To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.

Grant $4,755,330

To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School.

Jackson — $13,547,398

To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School.

Greenbrier — $6,707,058

To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School.

Mason — $1,249,000

To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School.

Logan — $3,000,000

To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School.

Randolph — $558,110

To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.

Calhoun — $4,839,829

To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School.

Morgan — $367,100

To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School.

Hancock — $987,720

To be used for renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.

Gilmer — $724,693

To be used for renovations at Gilmer County High School.

Tucker — $1,965,945

To be used for wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School.

Barbour — $1,642,102

To be used for renovations at Philippi Elementary School.

“On behalf of the students and staff at Logan Middle School, I am deeply grateful to the members of the School Building Authority for choosing to fund this project,” said Logan County Schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman.” It is of vital importance for us as we continue to strive to provide a quality teaching and learning environment at the school that will also serve as a safe environment for many years to come.”

Huffman said the project will be completed in three phases:

Phase I - The masonry supporting the steel beams at the second floor of the stairwell/corridor (near library) has cracked and failed. Temporary support post/columns will be installed to support the existing structure.

Phase II - Installation of approximately 220 “push piers” spaced approximately 6 ft. apart along the existing foundation. The “push piers”, secured to the existing foundation, will be pushed into the soil until reaching bedrock which is estimated to be nearly 40 ft. deep.

Phase III - The current structure will have additional steel angle framing attached to existing masonry walls and metal deck/framing at various locations because of the building displacement. Additionally, the temporary supports in Part 1 will be replaced with the removal of current masonry beam support and reconstructed.

