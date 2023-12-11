FSU partners with Bridgeport to honor 7-year-old’s life by raising funds for inclusive playground

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has partnered with Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. to raise funds for an inclusive playground to honor the life and memory of 7-year-old Ivan Gonzalez who suddenly passed earlier this year.

The fundraiser, titled “Share Ivan’s Smile” will raise funds specifically for a slide for the inclusive playground, which will be dedicated to Ivan.

The playground will be housed at the Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, WV, and will provide children and family members who have disabilities with accessible recreation.

“We are looking forward to working with Fairmont State in their goal to raise money on behalf of Share Ivan’s Smile,” said Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan. “The inclusive playground will be a space that will allow everyone to gather and recreate without the traditional barriers experienced at most facilities. We appreciate all the donations so far to get to this final stretch and are excited to have Share Ivan’s Smile help us build a space that Ivan would approve of.”

Ivan tragically passed on Wednesday, July 19 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.VA. He is remembered by those around him for his infectious smile, which seldom left his face and could brighten up any room. He attended Salem Elementary and was loved by his teachers and peers alike. Ivan loved playing baseball and basketball, listening to his favorite song “You’re Welcome” from the Disney movie “Moana” and watching his favorite cartoon “Bluey”. Ivan also loved playing on playgrounds, his favorite playground feature being the slide.

Ivan’s mother, Cheri Gonzalez, is a current employee at Fairmont State. The idea for the fundraiser came from Amie Fazalare, the Director of Legacy Engagement at Fairmont State, and friend and colleague of Cheri. She wanted to do something that honored Ivan’s life while also helping other children within the community.

“Ivan’s mother, Cheri, is a part of our Falcon Family. We were blessed to know Ivan and we want to keep his legacy alive by sharing his smile with other children,” said Fazalare. “I can’t think of a more beautiful way to honor Ivan’s memory than sharing what he loved with our community, which is why the project is titled Share Ivan’s Smile.”

A goal of $25,000 has been set for the fundraiser. Donations are accepted by PayPal, credit card and by check. Any amount donated is tax-deductible. Those interested in donating or learning more about the fundraiser can do so by visiting Friends of Bridgeport Recreation’s website. Questions about the fundraiser can be directed to Friends of Bridgeport Recreation at 304-842-8240.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.