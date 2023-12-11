In Focus : Billy Payne is a local country music legend

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - on this Sunday’s edition of In Focus our host Taylor Hankins is sitting down with a local musician whose talents have taken him international.

Beckley’s own Billy Payne has been playing country music since he was 12 years old but his career was launched into the stratosphere when he won the national competition “Star Search” in 1998.

Since then Billy has recorded songs that top ten on independent country music charts and has played all across the world including Ireland and Spain.

Even before winning Star Search Payne shared the stage and a friendship with country music star Waylon Jennings.

”He told me. He said, ' As long as you’re true to yourself you’ll go far. Don’t be nobody. Be you,’ And I’ve always tried to follow that because it made a lot of sense to me. They’ve already got everybody else,” said Payne.

Hear more from Billy Payne here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNOW MAP UPDATED
Developing light snow could lead to slick roads tonight-early Monday
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
New-Hope Ceres Road police presence
UPDATE: New-Hope Road Ceres shooter identified
Police Chase Graphic
Car chase spans the Two Virginias Friday night
weather headlines
Quite the weather roller-coaster lies ahead

Latest News

Local dog groomer holds pet pictures with Santa to raise money for pit bull rescue
Local dog groomer holds pet pictures with Santa to raise money for pit bull rescue
Tazewell Co. Sheriff's Office warn of thieves during the holiday season
Tazewell Co. Sheriff’s Office warn of thieves during the holiday season
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
40th Christmas Tour of Bramwell WV homes sees new additions
20-year local and out-of-state church collaboration gives gifts to Mercer community
20-year local and out-of-state church collaboration gives gifts to Mercer community