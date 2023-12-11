#ChuckMathenaMonday: Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance comes to Princeton, WV

Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV (across the street from Princeton Senior High School).
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Celtic dance is returning to a local non-profit’s performing arts stage--this time in the form of ‘Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance.’

Candace Wilson, the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss it all.

The show takes place Thursday, December 14th at 7 PM

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

More information can be found at CMCWV.org.

Read more on the show below:

