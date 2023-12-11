ChuckMathenaMonday: Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance comes to Princeton, WV

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Celtic dance is returning to a local non-profit’s performing arts stage--this time in the form of ‘Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance.’

Candace Wilson, the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss it all.

The show takes place Thursday, December 14th at 7 PM

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV across the street from Princeton Senior High School.

More information can be found at CMCWV.org.

Read more on the show below:

This incredible live show creates a new era in Irish entertainment, featuring world champion dancers, a traditional Irish band, singers, an array of the most talented, gifted cast who keep audiences wowed all over the world. The show continues to evolve thanks to the constant striving for perfection by its producer. Creating variety, he has produced a holiday show which will be available for booking for the 2023 Holiday season. “Rhythm of the Dance” celebrates a renewed vigor in Irish culture, embracing traditional and current Celtic styles into the inspired choreography and music. In addition to the athletic troupe of Irish champion dancers the production includes a live ensemble of Irish instrumentalists along with action packed vocal soloists. Internationally rated as one of the most popular and successful Irish Step Dance shows on tour, by critics, audiences, and millions of fans around the world, the Company continues the tradition of scheduling the annual tour they have mounted for 30-plus years. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. This engagement of Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance is also made possible in part through the Special Presenter Initiatives program of Mid Atlantic Arts with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and West Virginia Division of Culture and History.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.