ChuckMathenaMonday: Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance comes to Princeton, WV

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Celtic dance is returning to a local non-profit’s performing arts stage--this time in the form of ‘Rhythm of the Yuletide Dance.’
Candace Wilson, the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center stopped by WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden to discuss it all.
The show takes place Thursday, December 14th at 7 PM
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.
Chuck Mathena Center is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, WV across the street from Princeton Senior High School.
More information can be found at CMCWV.org.
Read more on the show below:
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.