BSU and Food Lion team up to donate 16,000 meals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield State University and Food Lion have teamed up to donate 16,000 meals just in time for the holiday season. The two are doing so with Food Lion’s Sack to Give Back program which donates 1,000 meals for each sack during the football season.

The numbers were released recently and BSU tallied 16 sacks on the season, meaning 16,000 meals will be donated to The Mountaineer Food Bank. BSU is just one of 36 schools in the program across Food Lions 10 state operating area. All food donated comes from Food Lion stores.

One of the stores participating in the program is the Food Lion on Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. We spoke to the store’s manager who says it means a lot to be involved in the program.

“This is a win-win situation for everybody. It takes care of our community and also gets Food Lion’s name out there. For people to come into Food Lion and say hey what are you guys really about? This is just a testament for the company itself,” said Don Smith.

This year in total the program is helping provide 851,000 meals to help fight hunger.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.