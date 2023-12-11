Bluefield as state’s “Christmas City” garners national recognition

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield is West Virginia’s official Christmas City and is now being recognized by national media.

An online article published Friday said a study conducted by Innerbody Research found that, for the second consecutive year, West Virginia is the “Most Festive State in the U.S.” with its holiday spirit, and Bluefield was mentioned specifically as a “secret sauce.”

“Places like West Virginia’s Christmas City, where the holiday spirit comes alive, making it a must visit to experience the unique Christmas magic that only West Virginia can create. It’s not just a ranking; it’s an invitation to soak in the festive charm that defines West Virginia year after year,” said Innerbody Research’s Maira Salcedo.

The Holiday of Lights at City Park, with 1.5 million lights on display, was mentioned as well as the hayrides, a Ferris wheel, ice skating, s’mores and other attractions.

Gabrielle Ponder, Bluefield’s administrative executive assistant, said garnering national recognition means a lot in many ways.

“It means our efforts are not going unnoticed,” she said. “It means all the local community support is not going unnoticed.”

It also means that all the new attractions that are added each year are having an impact.

“We are very thrilled and very excited for this great recognition,” Ponder said.

Bluefield received the official designation of West Virginia’s Christmas City in 2020 and has been adding and enhancing attractions each year, bringing in thousands of visitors.

