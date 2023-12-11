Authorities identify victim in weekend Beckley homicide

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Authorities are updated the public on a homicide in Raleigh County.

Chief of Detectives Morgan Bragg confirms on Sunday, December 10, 2023 around 1:20 in the morning, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 200 block of Clyde Street.

Once officers arrived on scene they found a man with one gunshot wound.

That man has been identified as 20-year-old Traysouan Robertson.

Life-saving medical services were rendered but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau is currently investigating this incident as a homicide.

